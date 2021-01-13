Constitutional lawyer Julius Grey, representing the Family Advocacy Committee of Maimonides Geriatric Centre, filed a formal notice last week calling for residents who have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to receive the necessary second dose 72 hours from a week ago last Tuesday.
Maimonides residents were among the first in Canada to receive the vaccine but, since then, according to media reports, a 90-year-old resident who received the first dose died last week, apparently of COVID-19, and other residents were positive for the virus as well. Amongst them was Beverly Spanier, who has been outspoken on the situation at Maimonides in recent weeks.
“It seems to me that once people have been told they were getting two doses, to postpone indefinitely the administration of the second dose is a breach of contract,” Grey told Global News.
Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku, whose mother is a Maimonides resident, wrote on Facebook that “Premier François Legault and company think they can administer the Pfizer vaccine in violation of the Health Canada authorization which directs that it should be given in two doses 21 days apart.
“They think this does not apply to Quebec. Should we allow our seniors, our healthcare workers, and all those who are in line to get the vaccine to be part of this political improvisation? Just because the Quebec government is too slow to administer the vaccine they are suspending the second dose indefinitely and way beyond the prescribed time as set by the protocol. This is a scandal of huge proportions. We should all demand the correct doses, not accept the partial treatment.”
