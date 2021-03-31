Quebec’s Bill 85, passed last week along with the provincial budget, provides municipalities the means to allow people over 70 in their communities to vote by mail in this November’s municipal election, according to media reports.
The municipalities will have to pass resolutions by July 1 for this to go into effect, the reports say.
This comes after the Quebec Union of Municipalities and jurisdictions including the borough of St. Laurent and the City of Côte St. Luc called for this option.
St. Laurent council voted at a special council meeting March 24 to call on the City of Montreal to, no later than July 1, offer the option of mail-in voting to those 70 years old and over.
The borough was concerned that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could affect voter turnout, particularly amongst seniors, who are 12 percent of St. Laurent’s population.
“The right to vote is a fundamental pillar of our democracy,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “All necessary measures must be put in place so that St. Laurent residents have safe and equitable access to voting in the upcoming November 2021 municipal elections, despite the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This means allowing mail-in voting to people age 70 and over. If this pandemic has reminded us of anything, it is to respect our seniors.”
Recently, Côte St. Luc council urged the Director General of Elections of Quebec to “offer the option of mail-in voting for those 65 years old and older in the November 2021 municipal elections.”
A city statement pointed out that mail-in voting is “available only at residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD), private seniors homes (RPA) and for people who cannot travel to a polling place.”
The city argued that “because 30 percent of its population is 65 and older, and because public health authorities encourage that age group to minimize non-essential activities, CSL voters could benefit from mail-in ballots to a greater degree than most other municipalities in two ways— a higher number of total votes cast, and better safety for voters.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the COVID-19 pandemic “has made us re-think how services are offered and what obstacles some in our society face.
“We hope that the pandemic will be over by November, but if there is still some lingering danger—especially to those with underling medical conditions or who couldn’t be vaccinated—then mail-in balloting is the right thing to do.”
CSL made its case to DGE Pierre Reid, the Union of Quebec Municipalities and to MNA Marie-Claude Nichols, the Official Opposition Critic for Municipal Affairs.
CSL councillor Mike Cohen, writing in his blog, called the passage of Bill 85 a “victory for partial democracy.
“CSL assumed a leadership role in calling for the Quebec government to allow voting by mail in our November municipal elections for everyone who wishes, given the uncertainty of where we will be with the COVID-19 pandemic next fall,” he wrote. “Thanks to the opposition Quebec Liberals, a compromise was reached. It is far from perfect, but it will help many of our electorate.” joel@thesuburban.com
