MADA, the non-profit volunteer-based organization that works to lessen hunger and poverty in Montreal, launched a new strategy to fight hunger and poverty at a recent Volunteer Appreciation Evening held at the Hilton Garden Inn Montreal Midtown.
Community leaders Debbie Cons, Miriam Ifrah and Dean Mendel were honoured with MADA’s first-ever ‘Chesed Awards’
The organization says that while its 4,000 volunteers serve more than 7,000 people in need, “support is inadequate because of the ever-growing financial, social and emotional struggles faced in our community.
“We need to do more – it’s that simple,” says Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director of MADA. “One of MADA’s greatest strengths is our network of volunteers. We need to inspire others to join and participate in the spirit of kindness – or ‘chesed’ – the Hebrew word for kindness and love between people. To promote engagement, we will create a ‘kindness IQ’ – a number that may be measured and then increased by individuals and organizations through tangible acts of kindness.”
MADA’s new initiatives include: “inspiring kindness through ‘social emotional intelligence programs’ including:
• “Team-building workshops to teach the fundamentals of volunteerism – for individuals and corporate groups.”
• “Chesed Awards – in recognition of individual and group excellence.”
• “A kindness app – to teach the values of volunteerism to our youth.”
• “An educational summit – examining the root causes of poverty and how to fight it.”
• “Instructional videos – to illustrate the mutually-rewarding nature of volunteerism.”
Rabbi Cohen said the community has “witnessed an increased reliance on food banks across Canada, caused largely by soaring inflation.
“Sadly, MADA is no exception. Despite a growing culture of distrust, we know that most people want to help each other. For example, the pandemic was very traumatic but it also brought out the best in us. When people are given a tangible way to help each other, many will accept the challenge. This is why we are hosting our annual event in recognition of MADA’s volunteers – our very own frontline ambassadors of kindness. Without them, we would not exist. Today, the challenge is to grow our network of volunteers so that we can help everyone in need. Only then will our work truly be done.”
