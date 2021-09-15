While some things have changed since last year’s Rosh Hashanah holiday, the need for MADA Community Center’s services has not.
There are still many people suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives and MADA, with the help of their devoted donors, and volunteers, has done everything it can to ensure that everyone in the community can successfully celebrate the Jewish New Year with the warmth and spirit of the holiday.
“The High Holidays are a time for people to get together, and while some families might be able to do so this year in small groups, there are a lot of people who are not fortunate enough to have those circumstances yet or at all,” said Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director of MADA. “We still need to provide hope to our entire community and show that regardless of your financial or health circumstances, you can still celebrate the Jewish holidays with dignity and prosper no matter what.”
This Rosh Hashanah, the same food services that were provided for the major holidays since COVID-19 were in place again. More than 6,000 families received Rosh Hashanah food baskets and meals straight to their door. Depending on the family’s circumstances, baskets either included many holiday food items in order for them to cook for themselves and their families or already freshly cooked holiday meals, and all of the holiday’s symbolic traditional foods in order to recite the appropriate blessings.
Hundreds of MADA’s dedicated volunteers tirelessly prepared food and packaged tens of thousands of food boxes. They delivered them right up until the start of Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 6. “Myself and all of the volunteers want to be able to bring happiness and hope to MADA’s clients,” said volunteer Nicole Harroch. “For me, delivering the boxes of food right to people’s doors and providing a friendly face is a reminder to MADA’s clients that we are all united.”
Added Yosef Driham, MADA’s Assistant Director: “MADA wants to ensure that everyone feels loved. We want to make sure no one is suffering in silence. MADA and our volunteers are ensuring that everyone is able to celebrate the holidays with the warmth, joy and care that expand beyond the physical items given.”
MADA spokesperson Elyssa Stock said that the organization hopes to keep up this great momentum with their volunteers and continue ensuring that everyone in the community has access to delicious and nutritious food, especially during the holidays. She adds that for the upcoming Sukkot and Simchat Torah/Shemini Atzeret holidays, there will be an open registration for anyone to receive traditional holiday meals, just as there was for Rosh Hashanah
