Blue line Métro riders may need to make other arrangements on Sunday, April 30. Work at Édouard-Montpetit station and the location of the track switches required to turn trains around means the STM must close Acadie, Outremont, Édouard-Montpetit, Université-de-Montréal, Côte-des-Neiges and Snowdon (Blue line only) stations from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Blue line will stay open between Parc and Saint-Michel, the Orange line will also be open at Snowdon station, allowing customers to travel to Jean-Talon station.
To serve customers during these exceptional closures, the STM will offer the 809 shuttle service every 15 minutes from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and every 10 minutes until 7 p.m. The shuttle will stop at each Blue line Métro station and provide round-trip service. It will run between Snowdon and Jean-Talon stations, which are both accessible.
The accessibility project at Édouard-Montpetit includes installation of two elevators and expansion of the entrance building to make room for a staircase, two fare collection turnstiles and the elevator connecting all levels on the St-Michel side. A second elevator will be installed on the north side connecting the walkway and platform levels on the Snowdon side. The Métro network currently has 26 accessible stations. There are five other accessibility projects underway in Métro stations. The STM aims to have made 30 stations accessible by 2025.
