M. Girard comes to Royal Vale

Baseball, math and McGill, helped Quebec’s Finance Minister learn to speak English.
A love of numbers and sports drove the CAQ Finance Minister as he told some 30 students at Royal Vale School in NDG, “I was in Secondary 5 when I first heard the then finance minister’s budget speech, and I knew I wanted to do this.”
Girard, who is also Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, gave the students – from Secondary 1 to Secondary 4 – a nickel tour of fiscal conservatism, inflation, and the importance of responsible stewardship (his “favourite English word) of public finances, all en Français.
Girard noted that he “chose McGill University” so he could embrace bilingualism, and took questions from the friendly and inquisitive crowd, ranging from language skills to his job, and it was not long until a student asked his thoughts on Bill 96.
Girard responded with an explanation of Statistics Canada and the Institut de la statistique du Québec, and population numbers for Mexico, English Canada and Quebec, ultimately stating that Bill 96 will help “slow the decline of French in Quebec,” specifically in Montreal and notably in Laval. A Secondary 4 student later told The Suburban that “I don’t think he really answered that question.”
The drop-in was part of the EMSB’s month-long island-wide campaign to celebrate bilingualism and was the first visit by a CAQ minister to an EMSB school. “We are proud of the quality of our French instruction” which prepares students for lives and careers in Quebec, EMSB Chair Joe Ortona told the students and Girard, whose visit could be seen as a friendly sop to English Quebecers, who have been stricken with various levels of fear, concern and outrage over the Legault government’s school-board-eliminating Bill 40 – still under review by the courts, Bill 96 reforms to cégeps, and tightening language rules in the private workplace and for accessing government services.
The students were selected from various immersion classes, all save for Secondary 5 students, many of whom were actually attending a cégep counselling session, as application time fast approaches with English eligibility issues and a slew of new rules continuing to pester the English community.
Girard took no questions from media and left the group with an important lesson or two: the challenge of running a government “with limited resources and unlimited demand” (which he got them to chant in unison,) and how to answer a potentially touchy question with statistics.
Next Thursday, January 19, Québec Solidaire co-leader Gabriel Nadeau Dubois speaks to students at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School in Rosemount, and PQ leader Paul St. Pierre Plamondon visits Edward Murphy School in Hochelaga on Monday, January 23.
For more information about the EMSB campaign visit https://www.emsb.qc.ca/emsb/schools/initiatives/EtreBilingue
