Lufa Farms launches in St. Laurent

Lufa Farms launched its fourth commercial rooftop greenhouse last Wednesday on the roof of what used to be the Sears warehouse on Thimens Blvd.
(A week before, this reporter saw the unique sight of a gaggle of large birds, perhaps geese, gathered on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Thimens, but we have no idea if this has anything to do with the new greenhouse.)
The new greenhouse is being touted as the world's largest, and the size of three football fields.
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa welcomed last week's launch.
"As a sustainable municipal territory, St. Laurent is proud to welcome Lufa Farms' fourth rooftop greenhouse," he stated. "Located in the heart of St. Laurent's biodiversity corridor, this greenhouse facilitates St. Laurent residents' access to local sustainable products and encourages their good eating habits. It also makes it possible to fight against the heat islands on our territory."
Lufa Farms' announcement says "this latest rooftop greenhouse doubles its fresh vegetable production capacity, adding 163,800 square feet for a total 300,000 square feet. A harvest of 10 varieties of tomatoes and three varieties of eggplants began on June 26 and reached full production on Aug. 11 and now yields 25,000 pounds of produce each week, allowing Lufa Farms to serve more and more Quebec families year-round."
"Growing food where people live is our mission and this greenhouse is an acceleration of that mission, the timing of which couldn't be any better as we respond to an ever-growing demand for fresh, local, and responsible foods," stated Lauren Rathmell, Lufa Farms' co-founder and greenhouse director.
Mohamed Hage, Co-Founder and CEO, noted that as the world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, local food systems proved to be resilient and essential.
"In March 2020, we saw a doubling of demand from existing and new Lufavores (customers of Lufa Farms), who couldn't have been more supportive and understanding," Hage stated. "It wasn't easy, but our team worked incredibly hard and rose up to this challenge. Growing food locally on rooftops and sourcing from local farming families allowed us to to swiftly adjust and respond to this demand. We saw what the future looks like and it's all about local and sustainable."
