Loyola tour

“We're so lucky in Loyola to have numerous and beautiful green spaces,” says Loyola city councillor Christian Arseneault. “But we need to do a bit of a better job taking care of them.”
Arseneault told The Suburban that his district road trip with Borough Director Stéphane Plante last week was an excellent opportunity to give the city's top bureaucrat a close-up local’s view of the district’s more problematic issues.
Over several hours, Arseneault highlighted some 15 different road safety and park maintenance issues and providing an up-close look and insight into some local challenges. For example, “Loyola park is a main spot with lots of sports facilities and many things need attention, like grass trimming, weeds, keeping areas around the sports fields clean, and the paths are old and definitely need repaving.”
When it comes to parks there are issues citizens have asked about that have not yet been solved, highlighted in visits to Loyola, Patricia, Benny and Trenholme. He says many concerns derive from last year’s district park consultation that drew 450 people. “They're telling us the same things. We don't need major changes and can do much better with just regular maintenance so things don't become problematic. We also want to work closely with sports associations and other groups that use our parks. It’s about getting proactive and finding solutions.”
City engineers and staff work with software and data, he says, but nothing substitutes for engaging up close, especially for problematic intersections, citing Monkland and Sherbrooke as a particular case. “It's a tricky and dangerous merge,” says Arseneault, who grew up steps from that corner and “knows it intimately.” Standing there with the borough’s top bureaucrat, it's easy to explain what the problem is and discuss challenges and possible solutions. “Of course, we expect technical people to get involved,” but being there with someone who knows the neighborhood, patterns, use and the spot in question, “will help move the file forward.”
“The fact of the matter is it's a big borough and our services get a lot of requests. Our employees do as good a job as they can with the resources they are given. But with five districts and everyone wants changes, sometimes we’ve got to head out on the ground to make sure our services have a closer look at an issue.”
Tougher issues include traffic and signage changes, specifically he says, areas needing quick attention like Somerled between Walkley and Cavendish. “There are serious safety issues for people crossing the street” he says. “Despite the reluctance of engineers to place stop signs and stop lights at neighboring intersections,” there are times where exceptions are needed, “and would benefit neighborhood life, give people much more security crossing their streets, and would be so much better for businesses.”
As for Plante, says Arseneault, “he was saying we have to make this a regular thing and appreciated seeing it from a different angle … It was a wonderful exercise that I think will get results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.