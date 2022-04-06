Loyola High School students have been sent home for online learning for the remainder of the week, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise amongst students and staff.
"As you know, we would much prefer to be at school for teaching and learning. The safety of our staff and students, however, is our priority and so we are adhering to public health guidelines and directing our staff to isolate," Loyola High Principal Tom Malone said.
Students who needed to collect their Chromebooks from campus were able to do so after school on Tuesday. Students are expected back in class on Monday, April 11th.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you abreast of any changes." Malone told parents.
