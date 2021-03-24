Loyola councillor decries "spin"

The tone is heating up in the city’s largest borough as this year’s municipal election looms on the horizon. One of Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery’s former Projet Montréal colleagues is taking issue with some of the accomplishments she claims as she launches her new political party.
Independent Loyola city councillor Christian Arseneault says “Ms. Montgomery claims to have found a permanent home for the Loyola Centre. This is news to all of us who have spent the past three years cobbling together stopgap measures to make sure the Loyola Centre doesn’t become homeless on her watch,” Arseneault told The Suburban. “We have yet to do more than earmark a few hundred thousand dollars from our three-year capital plan for a potential future project in Loyola Park. There is no budget, no proposal, and no concrete plan, let alone anything approaching a permanent home. Her claim is simply untrue.”
Moreover, Arseneault says that while Mayor Montgomery cited the YMCA land purchase as an accomplishment, that it was the Plante Administration that set the deal in motion “months before Montgomery even became aware of the possibility.” He says that while he left Plante’s party, he must give credit where it is due. “Moreover, just as a deal was about to be inked, Montgomery elbowed in with an amendment that threatened to derail it.” The deal went through he says, “thanks to the centre-city — not her administration — picking up close to $9 million dollars (or 90%) of the tab.”
Arseneault insists that it should not be forgotten that while Montgomery claims a Quebec court truly vindicated her in the scandal over alleged harassment allegations involving her chief of staff, “let us not forget that a young female employee of Ms. Montgomery’s own cabinet was forced to find other work as a result of this whole saga,” and says the judge castigated Montgomery “for pouring oil on the fire and contributing to a toxic workplace.”
Furthermore, he says “it is ironic that someone who recently claimed in the middle of a City Council meeting to be ‘the only one here with integrity’ will soon be defending herself against dozens of charges of ethics violations before Quebec’s Municipal Commission,” including failure to maintain a harassment-free workplace.
The Loyola councillor does agree that some important work has been accomplished in Montgomery’s first mandate: “The borough did find a home for the Walkley Centre, we adopted and have begun to implement a Sustainable Development Plan, and we have employed additional housing inspectors to clamp down on abusive landlords. These are laudable achievements and Ms. Montgomery would do well to campaign on them, instead of playing the tired political spin game that contributes to the disillusionment and disrespect that citizens have with regard to politicians.”
