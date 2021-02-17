Love and social assistance

A group representing social welfare recipients has Saint Valentine’s letter for decision-makers.
The Pointe-Saint-Charles-based Comité des personnes assistées sociales (CPAS) underlines that while “Valentine’s Day is a marvelous moment to celebrate love, it is a time to remind ourselves that thousands of people in Quebec are penalized because they are in love.” To illustrate the point, they describe three scenarios where people are penalized financially for their relationships.
Scenario 1
A young couple are seeing each other for more than 12 months: the woman receives welfare, and the man earns minimum wage. His budget is tight, and he is not able to put any money aside.
If they choose to live together or begin a family, the notion of marital life applies for welfare. To establish the woman’s admissibility for social benefits, Social Assistance will take into account her boyfriend’s revenue, despite his own meagre finances. Result? She will be left without a cheque and it is up to him to support her. She loses any little financial autonomy she may have had.
Scenario 2
A couple has lived together for almost a year. One of them is enrolled in post-secondary studies and survives on student financial aid, which covers tuition and basic needs. Her partner is on welfare. They have just learned that after 12 months of living together, the benefits her partner receives will be cut from $708 per month to the minimum of $228. The student must therefore go deeper into her budget for them to live. It’s guaranteed impoverishment for both of them.
Scenario 3
A couple lived together for years, both unemployed with little education. They receive one cheque for $1072, which is deposited in the man’s account. The amount for a person living alone however, is $708. The couple therefore receives $344 less than if two people receive their own cheque. It’s a significant decrease in a monthly budget. What’s more, given that the money is deposited in his account, the woman has no access, and the man doesn’t give her a cent to dress herself or to buy personal hygiene products, etc. This economic dependence can be a form of violence.
These realities are lived daily across Quebec and are owing to what the CAS calls “an archaic notion of couples that no longer corresponds to today’s reality.” Social Assistance evaluates marital life through three groups of criteria:
Cohabitation: sharing the same address for 12 months. Common report: sharing certain activities and a lifestyle that leads others to believe that you are a couple (institutions, employers, friends, neighbours, family, etc.). Mutual Aid: helping each other financially, socially legally or emotionally.
CPAS members demonstrated at the office of Liberal leader and Saint-Henri–Sainte-Anne MNA Dominique Anglade last weekend to demand the abolition of the definition of marital life in social welfare laws, “so that everybody can have the possibility to live in a nurturing and loving relationship.”
The letter is signed: “One person = One cheque” in order to live in dignity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.