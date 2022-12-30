Longueuil police are seeking the public's help in finding two people who were last seen in the borough Monday.
The first is Axtil Viau, 41, who has been missing since Dec. 26 and lives in the Greenfield Park area of Longueuil. Police say he could be in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve sector of Montreal or in St. Lambert. The public is asked to call 911 if they see Viau.
The missing person's brother, Ashbal Gabriel Viau, told The Suburban that the family is afraid for Axtil's life. The missing person is described as five feet seven inches, weighing 300 pounds, having blue eyes and long dark hair, some tattoos on his arms and hands and piercings on both sides of his mouth.
"We believe he is wearing his Point Zero dark red winter coat. The police are actively looking for him in Longueuil, Montreal and the SQ is also aware of his disappearance."
The Longueuil police also announced Friday afternoon that Anaely Burn Talavera, 14, has been missing since Dec. 26.
"She could be in Vieux-Longueuil, Brossard or in the Longueuil and Montreal Metro stations. Anyone seeing her is asked to call 911."
