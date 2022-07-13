Rosalind Blend, a sales representative for The Suburban for many years who helped launch our West Island edition, peacefully passed away July 7 in her 79th year, surrounded by her family.
She was married to Joe Blend for 59 years, and was mother and mother-in-law of Bonnie Blend and Gordon Bloom, Michael and Michele Blend, Bryan Blend and Liane Fransblow; grandmother to Jacob, Alexis and Noah Bloom; Logan and Isabelle Blend; and Myles and Riley Blend; and sister and sister-in-law of Judy and the late Marvin Grossman, Norma Jaslow, Rocco and the late Linda Blend and the late Randye Blend.
Her funeral was held at Paperman & Sons July 10. The family has posted that “donations in Rosalind’s memory may be made to the Donald Berman Maimonides Foundation, (514) 483-2121 ext. 2207, Quebec Federation of Alzheimer Society, (514) 369-7891.”
“Her devotion to family and friends defined her life and those that were lucky enough to be part of it,” her family posted. “She leaves an enduring legacy of kindness following in her mother’s footsteps.”
Elaine Cohen, who worked at The Suburban in various capacities in the late 1970s and 1980s including interacting with sales representatives, remembers Rosalind as a “bright, friendly individual. Her dedication and energy contributed to the advertising team and the ongoing success of The Suburban newspaper. Deepest sympathy to Rosalind Blend’s family and friends.”
The Suburban expresses its deep condolences to Rosalind’s family.
