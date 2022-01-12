Need help during these pandemic times? The borough of CDN-NDG is reminding residents about available resources.
For any emergency situation call 9-1-1
To get help and find out about community, public and parapublic resources near you visit https://www.211qc.ca or dial 211.
Domestic violence: https://sosviolenceconjugale.ca/en or 514-873-9010
Support for your children: https://www.teljeunes.com/Home
If you need help, or know someone who needs it, call the community helpline at 514-734-1411
Call the professional listening, information and referral service Info-aidant at 1 855-852-7784
For support and reinforcement for people in isolation, call the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582
Support for people in psychological distress and their loved ones is available at Suicide Action Montreal: 1-866-277-3553
Local resources
Mental health, psycho-social and medical assistance for young people is available at https://headandhands.ca or by calling 514 481-0277
Neighborhood Police stations
Station 9: 514-280-0109
Station 26: 514-280-0126
Warming space for people experiencing homelessness by Prévention CDN-NDG: 6570 Côte-des-Neiges. Open every night 5 p.m. to 6 a.m., with soup and coffee served.
Get more information at halte-chaleur@preventioncdnndg.org or at 514 297-7267
Listening, psychosocial and referral centers:
Center Multi-Écoute: 514 378 3430 (French and English) If you are a senior and need help call 514 527-0007; the NDG Seniors Council at 514 487-1311 or Tel-Aînés, the Help line for seniors at 514 353-2463
Affordable meals and food assistance
MultiCaf: 3591 Appleton, open every day * from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and providing meals, access to toilets and emergency food distribution. For information: info@multicaf.org Closed on Dec. 24-25-26 and 31. and Jan. 1 and 2
Daytime warming space: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Dec. 25,26. and from 30 Dec. to Jan. 2
Find information on city facilities and services affected by the new health measures. Inform yourself before going https://montreal.ca/articles/covid-19-etat-des-lieux-et-des-services-municipaux-5013 or call 3-1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.