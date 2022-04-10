The 15 demerged municipalities of the Montreal agglo say the amendment to article 114 presented last week by the CAQ government’s French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette as part of a committee examination of Bill 96 undermines municipal autonomy and will have major consequences on local projects.
Association of Suburban Municipalities president and Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella called its potential impact “excessive and detrimental to the autonomy of municipalities, particularly those with bilingual status under the Charter of the French Language. Considering that breaches that can be invoked to retain subsidies are not specified, “the Act grants an arbitrary power which could have a major impact” on infrastructure work, i.e., delays, the tendering process, and increased costs “and therefore prejudice(s) the citizens of the municipalities concerned.”
The amendment allows Jolin-Barrete and his successors to yank project funding from any municipality not complying with a provision of the Act or regulation made under it, with little definition of the scope of infraction. That includes forcing departments, including the Société de financement des infrastructures locales du Québec, to retain subsidies granted to cities and towns that step outside the language line.
The penalty seems disproportionate and clearly exaggerated in relation to its stated goal says Masella, who maintains that the ASM (representing some 250,000 citizens with 13 members having official bilingual status) shares the Quebec government's desire to protect the French language. “However, it is necessary to be cautious and to avoid disproportionate consequences to potential non-compliance. Minister Jolin-Barrette must take a step back and evaluate the true impact of his amendment,” he said, adding, “we are willing to meet with him on this subject.”
While some see the measure as a move to shore up the CAQ’s nationalist credentials, the concept is prompting fears about a politically motivated language hawk in an election year with a legislated hand on the lifeblood of cities’ capital budgets.
Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ) president Daniel Coté and Fédération québécoise des municipalités president Jacques Demers wrote to Liberal Anjou–Louis-Riel MNA Lise Thériault, who presides over the commission receiving Jolin-Barrette’s amendment, about their “deep disagreement with the content of this text submitted to the members of your committee without prior consultation.”
While the Legault government wants to modify the law, the solution proposed must not be excessive, they say. “The idea of withholding grants from another department “would constitute a material interference with municipal autonomy… For this and many other reasons, we cannot accept this proposal from the minister” they said, urging committee members not to adopt it.
