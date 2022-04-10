Quebec municipal associations are coming out against a provision in the proposed expanded language law Bill 96 in which cities not in compliance with language regulations could have provincial subsidies withheld. The power was voted on during committee hearings on Bill 96.
Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella, president of the Association of Suburban Municipalities which represents the Montreal-island demerged cities, told the media that the proposed measure is too heavy handed, that a city could have subsidies withheld for something as minor as the wrong version of a computer program.
Also strongly opposed to the provision are the Fédération québécoise des municipalités and the Union des municipalités du Québec, which sent a letter expressing their concern to culture and education committee chair Lise Thériault.
The letter advises against "excessive" solutions to language concerns, and that the punishment of withholding subsidies would be a "severe blow" to the autonomy of municipalities.
For his part, Masella pointed out to the media that municipalities receive provincial subsidies for various projects, such as roadwork, and that giving a punitive power to the Language Minister would have a major effect on a city. He also told the media the provision is like having a “sword of Damocles over our head.”
Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette told the media that withholding subsidies would take place following other measures directed at non-compliant municipalities.
