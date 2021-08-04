I am extremely pleased to finally not have to eat my Friday and Saturday eatery meals in my car anymore, twisting my body to the tray in the centre console and trying to avoid dropping bits of food. Thankfully, I didn’t tip a tray over and need a major car cleaning.
I am also pleased to have the freedom to see a movie and actually eat popcorn and have a drink, because seeing a movie without the accompanying snacks just does not work for me. And while I am pleased to subscribe to the streaming services Netflix and Disney+, some movies just have to be seen on a big screen. Right now, I’m watching on my home computer and occasionally my 32” TV set.
Still, during the pandemic-related restrictions, including Quebec’s unique 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. curfews, and at one point the lockdown of all non-essential services, not even allowing people to do walking exercises in downtown malls, I figured the return of our freedom would be more exciting. But, like others, I was so weighed down that the return to a kind of normalcy almost seemed like an anti-climax.
Also, Quebecers are facing the prospect of vaccine passports should COVID rise again, whether in the Delta or Lambda (is Omega around the corner?), in which if things get bad, the double vaccinated with proof in the form of QR barcodes can still live normally, while the unvaccinated may have to lock down.
That’s my perspective, but we also asked local notables their feelings about the lifting of COVID restrictions and our current new freedoms.
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said he missed swimming practice with his team, “which has now resumed, and seeing friends in a normal way, whether going out to dinner or the theatre or watching sports and having people over.
“I also have missed traveling to places other than Ottawa. With the high vaccination rate in Canada, I am confident that things will return to relative normalcy by the fall but I think we will now always be more wary and cautious, and some of the benefits of the pandemic, such as everyone video chatting and conferencing and working from home more often, will remain.”
D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum said his three favourite activities are going to live sports events, movies and restaurants.
“The pandemic, along with its much more profound impact on our collective physical and mental well-being, pretty much shut down those three activities. I missed them a lot. More important, in my line of work, there is nothing more essential than the regular face-to-face conversations with people in the riding. They need and deserve the chance to talk to, criticize, if they wish, their elected representatives. The pandemic put that dynamic on hold. It’s time to get back to it.’’
Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said he was elected “as the Mayor who brought happiness to everyone through theatre productions, sports, special event, great facilities and programming.
“I made it a point to meet staff, residents and volunteers in person every day to connect and show appreciation. In a moment the role of Mayor changed to a 24/7 job of ensuring that everyone stay safe. I look forward to being surrounded by the people I love and care for dearly, all the residents of CSL, joining everyone at concerts in the park, CSL Dramatic Society productions, the gym, pool and speaking in person at events and clubs.”
CSL Mayoral candidate David Tordjman said, during the pandemic, he missed getting together with his family during the holidays.
“The holidays were beautiful in their own way, but having a long table with cousins and family from out of town is something that we always looked forward to and not having those special occasions marked us all. Bringing my small children back to the stores was a small step lately and their amazement at how stores also had fruits, vegetables and cookies was a realization for me, I realize how much they missed out on a whole world in the last 18 months.
“We will never be the same after all of this, for the better,” he added. “I met amazing people that do so much for our community, selfless front line workers and volunteers that want to help those in need. Our society realized more than ever that we need each other, we need our neighbours, we need our community organizations and together we can be get through the toughest of times and make it through stronger.”
Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg said he and his wife Doris have had both vaccination doses “and feel very comfortable being with others who are also fully vaccinated.
“We will be going back to life as it was before the pandemic with two exceptions. We will wear masks with anyone who wants us to do so and in stores and other inside venues if management wants us to. We will also wash our hands more and use sanitizer, not to prevent COVID, but to prevent other illness which are transmitted on surfaces. As for Hampstead, if Quebec allows it we will resume our summer concert series and hold Hampstead Day in late summer or early fall.”
Hampstead Mayoral candidate Jeremy Levi pointed out that his wife gave birth to twins last fall.
“We were unable to celebrate with friends and family. Celebrations are definitely what I missed most during the pandemic. With the easing of restrictions, I am looking forward to summer without curfew! I don’t think life – as we remember it – will go back to pre-COVID. It will be better. I think we are at the onset of an ‘industrial revolution’ for out-of-home entertainment and experiences.”
And Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella felt the most difficult part of the pandemic’s restrictions for him was “being away from our family.
“With our kids in the U.S., our lives used to consist of weekend trips to see them. Those little trips made distance apart bearable. I’m not sure if or when we’ll ever have that same comfort level in huge crowds, but an important upside has been a keener appreciation of the time we are now able to spend with our family and friends, even in smaller groups.” joel@thesuburban.com
