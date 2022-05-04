In many jurisdictions, although this doesn’t apply to most of those I deal with, some residents complain that they only see their elected representatives during election campaigns.The same might apply to the larger media’s coverage of community events, including politics on the municipal level.
When it comes to the demerged municipalities and, in some cases, even the Montreal boroughs, the larger media outlets will only come out for major issues, and in many cases when they are called on to do so by residents. Some recent issues that did and have attracted daily newspaper attention included the fight for tenants’ rights to stay in their apartment buildings on Côte St. Luc Road in Hampstead, an overview of some fractious election campaigns, the current Fairview development battle in Pointe Claire, and a few others.
But those of us involved in community journalism attend council meetings regularly, some of which last up to three hours. The comprehensive coverage accorded to these meetings not only provide readers with an ongoing account of issues over several public sessions, but residents also have a better idea of the context involved. Also, residents attending the meetings, as well as elected officials, directly — face to face — provide community journalists with tips and extra insight.
For instance, in the case of Hampstead and its last administration, readers of The Suburban were not only able to follow the saga of the tenants on a weekly basis, but its wider ramifications — including an increasingly tense relationship between then-Mayor William Steinberg and several members of his council over the issue and the Mayor’s stance in favour of approving new apartment buildings, and its effect on the election result. Another issue only covered by The Suburban was a very lively debate over a proposed synagogue in Côte St. Luc, which led to some very tense moments between council members and a great deal of community input.
Community news readers can follow these and other issues and their development not only for interest and in some cases entertainment, but because many of them have real implications for their daily lives.
There is no substitute for that kind of coverage.
