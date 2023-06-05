The 46th Annual Israel Cancer Fund Research Gala was an elegant and star-studded affair that hit it out of the park. Under the Presidency of the dynamic Jordanna Feifer, 340 guests packed the Oval Room at the Ritz Carlton Hotel to hear Israeli international television star Lior Raz, co-creator of the Netflix mega-hit “Fauda”, tell his story in a sit down interview led by businessman and philanthropist Mitch Garber. Quebec singer-songwriter Gabriella Laberge provided a remarkable musical performance. Gabriella got her start on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent and hasn’t looked back. Michael Brownstein, President of Brown’s Shoes was the honouree. The evening raised more than $400,000 for the critical work of the ICRF.
We had a chance to chat with Raz, who together with Fauda co-creator Avi Issacharoff, has a new series on Netflix called “Hit and Run.” So much of Raz’ character Doron Kabilio in Fauda - based on his own military service - seems independent of authority and we asked him if that was so in his own service. Was he given that much latitude. He answered that, “Obviously there was dramatic license taken for effect in the show. I can’t go into details but the essence of the episodes are based on reality.” We asked what unit he served in. “It is called Sayeret Duvdevan.” Duvedevan (literally ‘cherry’)is a mistaʽaravim ( undercover )unit in the Commando Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces. It is known for its undercover operations in urban areas, during which its operatives often wear civilian clothing to disguise themselves among the local Arab populace. Issacharoff was also a member of the unit. Apart from his active service the 51 year-old Raz spent 20 years in the unit’s reserves.
We asked if the IDF at all has a say in the show or sees the scripts for sensitive material. Raz said, “No. We know how far we can go and what can be shown. We’re sensitive to that ourselves.” In discussing Fauda’s popularity in the Arab world it turns out that the show is the number one Netflix program in Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. It ranks second in Qatar and is among the top 10 most-viewed Netflix shows in Turkey, Morocco and Jordan.
Time was getting short, but we asked if there will be a Season 5 of Fauda. He answered, “Well, yes!” Researching the show we found that though the release date has not been officially announced, it is expected to be released towards the end of this year.Our final question to him was how does he decompress from his packed schedule. His answer was touching and to the point. “I spend time with my family.” Raz is married to Israeli actress Meital Berdah and they have four children. They live in Ramat Aviv.
An interesting chapter in his life happened in 1993 when after his military service Raz moved to the United States, and was hired by a security firm as Arnold Schwarzenegger's bodyguard.In an interview with Israel Hayom he said: “the company turned to me since they knew my military background, for me it was the most glamorous thing, to be the watchdog of Schwarzenegger and his wife".
