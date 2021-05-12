Lion roars into U.S.

Lion Electric is taking a bigger bite of the American electric vehicle market as it settles in Joliet, Illinois for its U.S. manufacturing plant.
The company, based just north of Montreal in Saint-Jerome, will build a 900,000 square-foot factory to produce all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, with the first expected to roll off the production line late next year.
The new facility will represent the largest dedicated production site for zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles in the U.S. and Lion's biggest footprint in the market, helping the company compete in the increasing "Made in America" market of zero-emission vehicles.
The plan includes an initial investment of at least U.S. $70 million over a 3-year period for the plant, which will create some 745 clean energy jobs over the next three years, with annual production capacity of up to 20,000 all-electric buses and trucks.
Lion will boost its electric bus production as the U.S. market moves to electrify a large portion of its school bus fleet, as well as produce a larger number of heavy-duty zero-emission trucks as governments and operators throughout the U.S. look to decarbonize freight and transportation fleets.
“This significant expansion into the U.S. market will not only allow us to drastically increase our overall manufacturing capacity of electric trucks and buses but to also better serve our customers, while adding critical clean manufacturing jobs that will form the backbone of the green economy," said CEO Marc Bédard, who praised Illinois local civic and business communities that helped secure the deal, a plan that won praise from state Governor Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“The new Joliet facility will put Illinois at the forefront of a national movement to transition to zero-emission vehicle use, advancing our own goals of putting one million of these cars on the road by 2030. In Illinois, we know that a clean energy economy is about more than just vehicles – it's about healthier communities and jobs for those who live there. We are excited to welcome Lion to the Land of Lincoln and look forward to their future success here."
Last month Ikea Canada announced that part of its local delivery services will be done using Lion-built trucks. Lion is an industry leader that designs, builds and assembles all its components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.
