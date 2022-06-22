The 338canada.com website is projecting the CAQ could win 100 out of 125 seats (between 87 and 109) in this October's provincial election, and take some Liberal Montreal strongholds in the process.
The east end Anjou-Louis-Riel, Maurice-Richard, West Island Marquette and Verdun ridings are all said to be "leaning CAQ gain," mostly from the Liberals, Maurice-Richard is held by an independent, former Liberal, MNA.
In Laval, Laval-Des-Rapides is a "likely CAQ gain" from the Liberals, Fabre, Mille-Îles and Vimont are "leaning CAQ gains," from the Liberals, Sainte-Rose is a "safe CAQ hold," and Chomedey is a likely Liberal hold.
In general, 63 seats are considered safe for the CAQ, 18 are likely, 18 are leaning CAQ and one is a toss-up. The CAQ won 74 seats in 2018.
The Quebec Liberals won 31 seats in 2018, and are projected this time to win 17 (between 10 and 24). Only nine seats are considered safe, four are likely, one is leaning and three are toss-ups. QS is projected to win seven seats, down from 10 in 2018; the PQ is projected to win one seat, down from 10; and there are no seats projected yet for the Conservative Party of Quebec.
In some other Montreal ridings, D'Arcy McGee, Mont-Royal-Outremont, Robert-Baldwin, St. Laurent, Jacques-Cartier, Nelligan, Westmount-St. Louis and NDG are considered safe Liberal holds. Vaudreuil is "leaning CAQ gain" from the Liberals and Marguerite-Bourgeoys, now held by the Liberals, is said to be a toss-up between the Liberals and CAQ, as are Saint Henri-Ste. Anne and Bourassa-Sauvé.
Also, according to a new Léger poll released Wednesday, the CAQ is at 41 percent, its level before COVID began, down from 46 percent in the last poll. But the party is still well ahead of the competition overall, with the Liberals at 18 percent, the Conservative Party of Quebec at 15 percent, Québec Solidaire at 14 percent and the Parti Québécois at nine percent.
Still, the CAQ has 50 percent support amongst francophones. On the other hand, in the Quebec City area, the CAQ is at 40 percent while the Conservative Party of Quebec under Eric Duhaime is at 26 percent.
In terms of best choice for premier, François Legault is far ahead at 43 percent, Duhaime is at 11 percent, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of QS is at 10 percent, Dominique Anglade of the Liberals is at eight percent and Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon of the PQ is at four percent.
The poll also took a look at support for Quebec independence — 48 percent are against, 31 percent are in favour and the rest declined to say.
