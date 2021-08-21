According to a survey conducted by Nanos Research, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives is narrowing. Support for the Conservative Party has seen an increase of 3.9% between August 12 and August 20 — around the time political leaders started to pitch their platform pledges to Canadian residents.
The 36-day campaign is the shortest election under federal law, with voting day scheduled for September 20. Days before the election was called, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was sitting at a double digit lead in the polls based on a past Nanos survey.
Nanos most recent survey demonstrates that the Liberals are still leading the way with 34.2% of the ballot vote. However, the Conservatives are close behind with 32.3% of ballot support.
Additionally, the NDP have 20.2% of ballot support — down from 20.7% that was recorded on August 12. Ballot support for the Green Party decreased from 7.9 % to 4.3%, the Bloc Quebecois stands at 6.1%, and the People’s Party stands at 2.1%.
