The federal Liberals won convincingly in Mount Royal, Outremont and St. Laurent, with results not far off from what occurred in the 2019 election.
In Mount Royal, including Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, Town of Mount Royal and part of Côte des Neiges, incumbent Anthony Housefather won once again with, as of 11:30 p.m. Monday, 56 percent of the vote, newcomer Frank Cavallaro of the Conservatives received 27 percent, Ibrahim Bruno El-Khoury of the NDP received nine percent, Yegor Komarov of the Bloc Québécois received three percent, Zachary Lozoff of the People's Party of Canada received three percent and Clément Badra of the Green Party also received three percent.
The results in 2019 were Housefather at 56.4 percent, the Conservatives were at 25.1 percent, the NDP at 8.1 percent, the Green Party at 5.3 percent, the BQ at four percent and the PPC at 0.8 percent. Percentage-wise, the PPC made the largest gain. The Liberals were dominant again after closer calls in elections previous to 2019 when Stephen Harper was Prime Minister and Conservative leader.
In St. Laurent, incumbent Emmanuella Lambropoulos was declared re-elected in her riding late Monday night, retaining the Liberal stronghold for another mandate. Lambropoulos had 60 percent of the vote. Conservative Richard Serour came in second with 20 percent of the vote. The NDP's Nathan Devereaux came in third with nine percent of the vote, and the Bloc Québécois's Florence Racicot came in fourth with seven percent. The People's Party of Canada's Gregory Yablunovsky came in fifth with three percent of the vote. The Green Party did not run a candidate in St. Laurent.
In 2019, the Liberals won with 58.7 percent, the Conservatives received 17.4 percent, the NDP received 10 percent, the BQ 7.1 percent, the Green Party 5.3 percent and the People's Party of Canada with 1.2 percent. Again, the PPC gained the most percentage-wise.
In Outremont, Rachel Bendayan of the Liberals won with 47 percent, Ève Péclet of the NDP came in at 28 percent, Célia Grimard of the BQ was at 12 percent, Jasmine Louras of the Conservatives was at seven percent, Grace Tarabey of the Greens was at four percent, and Yehuda Pinto of the People's Party of Canada was at two percent.
In 2019, the Liberals also had 47 percent, the NDP had 19.9 percent, the BQ had 14.2 percent, the Greens had 12.1 percent, the Conservatives were at 5.5 percent and the PPC were at 0.9 percent. The Greens thus fell significantly in votes, while the PPC gained the most percentage-wise again.
