Liberal and NDP MPs voted in committee last week to shut down debate on a motion on their Bill C-10 which would give the Federal government — through the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) — unprecedented censorship powers over broadcasting by expanding the definition to include everything from newspaper websites to user-generated content on social media. The Conservatives had put forward a motion that this would violate the Charter of Rights protection in Sec.2b that “Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: (b) freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”
A motion by Conservative MP Rachael Harder called for the Heritage committee to send the bill back to the Justice Minister for an updated “charter statement.” Charter statements are issued by the Justice Minister and look at the potential effects a government bill might have under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The reason for the call was that the Liberals had removed Section 4.1 from C-10, which protected individual user-generated content from regulation and censorship. That was the motion that was defeated.
Liberal MP Julie Dabrusin proposed the motion to close debate on the bill, effectively stopping the discussion. The five Liberal MPs on the committee and the sole NDP MP voted in favour of stopping the debate. The four Conservative committee members and one Bloc Québécois member voted against. In February, Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, said the goal of Internet and social media regulation should be to prevent the “chipping away at the credibility of our institutions, at the fundamental trust in Canada’s public service and the institutions that support the very important work that is being done in our country.” Her statement was met with significant national criticism as opening the door to censorship of any criticism of any government, which is a fundamental right in all democracies.
Critics have pointed out that the removal of Sec. 4.1 would give the CRTC control over much of the content Canadians post online, with former CRTC commissioner Peter Menzies saying that move doesn’t “just infringe on free expression, it constitutes a full-blown assault upon it and, through it, the foundations of democracy.”
Bill C-10 started out last November to expand the powers of the CRTC under the Broadcasting Act to regulate digital streaming platforms like Netflix and You Tube on the same basis as radio and television. Several weeks ago, the Liberals added an amendment removing Sec. 4.1 protection which removal gives the CRTC power to regulate all “user-generated posts” anywhere on social media — streaming or not — and indeed throughout the Internet. The CRTC would have effective power to remove or block anything it considers offensive or improper without any prior notice or process of appeal.
This was an about face from the Trudeau government’s months-long assertions that the Bill would not be used against individual expressions on either the net or social media. The censorship powers this would give this government would be on a par with China’s as when that government takes down images of the Tiananmen Square Uprising that many Chinese individuals post on the anniversary of that attempt at freedom.
For the first time federal law would give the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission the power to judge the content of every post, every user video, every podcast, and every website to determine whether it is free of any information it doesn’t like and full enough of Canadian content. The power to regulate websites would also, indirectly, give Ottawa the power to control the content of newspapers for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.