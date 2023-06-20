Liberals hold NDG-Westmount

Liberal Anna Gainey handily won the riding of NDG-Westmount in the federal by-election Monday night, the former policy advisor and president of the Liberal Party of Canada garnering 11,034 ballots, or 50.8 % of votes in the riding of 105,601 residents.
The seat was vacated in March by former cabinet minister Marc Garneau, after the 15-year MP spoke in defense of the Quebec anglophone minority and denounced his own government’s reference to Quebec 's Bill 96, passed with the pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause and currently under multiple constitutional challenges, in its new official languages act.
There were 10 candidates in the by-election, with the only multi-party campaign event organized by the NDG Community Council, in which Conservative and Liberal candidates did not participate. A similar event planned for Westmount was cancelled by organizers over planning issues.Voter turnout was 29.69% not including electors who registered on election day.
By-elections typically see far lower turnout than general elections, the percentages of votes for some parties decreased, i.e., second place NDP candidate Jean-François Filion won 13.8% of ballots cast compared to 19.12% in 2021 and Conservative Mathew Kaminski’s support dipped slightly from 14.1% to 13.5 %. A notable exception is Jonathan Pedneault who boosted Green Party fortunes from 4% in 2021 to 13.3% on Monday.
