Liberal Louis-Hébert MP Joel Lightbound broke with his party over its current policies regarding the COVID pandemic and its criticism of the ongoing protests against the federal Liberals' vaccine mandates.
The MP, who later stepped down as chair of his party's Quebec caucus but is remaining with the Liberal caucus, said his constituents "feel there is no appetite from our government to adapt so as to reflect the changing data and the changing reality of the pandemic of the world. They’re worried that measures which ought to be exceptional and limited in time are being normalized with no end in sight, like vaccine passports, mandates and requirements for travellers.
"They’re worried because they feel they feel it is becoming harder and harder to know where public health stops and where politics begins."
Lightbound emphasized that he condemned the reported "hideous acts and symbols that we’ve seen on display by some demonstrators.
"Nazi flags and Confederate flags have no place in Canada. They are symbols of hate and intolerance. I also wish to denounce the far-right groups that we have seen in these protests. I’ve myself received over the years my fair share of threats from far-right extremists, and I have absolutely, absolutely no sympathy for them. I profoundly despise what they stand for."
He also called for what many have called the "occupation" of Ottawa's downtown core to stop.
"It’s time for truckers to leave and let the local population get their neighbourhood back and get their quality of life back, free of fear and free of harassment... Downtown residents also have the right to peace and order and it has lasted long enough already."
But Lightbound also said that he would not generalize about the protesters in Ottawa and around the country.
"As seen on Radio Canada, an interview with what seemed to be a very kind grandmother who demonstrated for her grandkids, she looked and sounded nothing like a white supremacist. Nor did the black, Sikh and Indigenous Canadians I saw demonstrating on my way to Parliament these last two weeks or in Quebec City this last Saturday. I have enough respect for my fellow Canadians, not to engage in these easy and absurd labels."
The MP said he heard from hundreds of his constituents and other Canadians "who are for the most part vaccinated, who have done everything as they should these last few years. People who have shared with me legitimate concerns about where we are heading collectively.
"I think we must hear these concerns, and I think we must respond to them. I’ve heard from parents worried to see their kids sink into depression and slowly lose their joy of living. I’ve heard from pediatricians in tears telling me about their young patients’ despair, anxiety, isolation, as well as the stunning increase in school dropouts they are observing. I’ve heard from artists are on the brink of mental and financial collapse after two years, barely enough work to get by. I’ve heard from social workers answering suicide hotlines who are overwhelmed by the number of calls they’re receiving. I’ve heard from entrepreneurs and restaurant owners who are contemplating losing but they’ve spent their whole lives building — that’s when it hasn’t happened already."
Lightbound added that he heard from Quebecers "who are rightfully appalled that in our province in 2022 we’re locking up triple vaxxed seniors for days on end.
"I’ve heard from fellow Quebecers appalled that in Quebec, January 2022, we have locked up kids aged six to 10 years old for up to 10 days in windowless rooms. Kids who tested negative who had no symptoms, who had been in contact with someone, though, who had the virus.... Economic health, social health, mental health must be accounted for.
The MP added that Canadians are worried "that those making the decisions seem at times to have been blind to the fact that we’re not all equal for lockdowns, that not everyone can earn a living on a Macbook at the cottage. I’ve heard people worried that a few might have lost sight of the quiet and discreet suffering of the many.
"I’ve heard from teachers worried to see kids reenacting in the schoolyard the kind of discrimination and segregation we see in our society between vaccinated and unvaccinated. I’ve heard from people worried to see those they care about fighting each other on this issue, tearing some families and some friends apart."
Lightbound said Canadians have also heard conflicting messages about the continued need for vaccine requirements. After he spoke, Saskatchewan and Alberta announced they were dropping proof of vaccine requirements, while in Quebec, they will remain indefinitely while the province gradually opens up.
"These people are increasingly confused, when on the other hand, they hear experts like Dr. Karl Weiss, a renowned Quebec epidemiologist, say last week and I quote 'that COVID-19 is here to stay that those at risk will have to be monitored closely when symptoms appear; that we will have to protect our health-care systems; but then we will also have to live with the virus like we do with influenza; that we can’t go back to lockdowns and restrictions not supported by science.”
"They’re confused when they hear Dr. Theresa Tam, [Canada’s chief public health officer], state that all existing public-health policies, including vaccine passports, need to be re examined, and that we need to have longer-term sustained approaches and capacity building so we’re not in crisis mode all the time as we fight this virus.
"They’re confused when they see the undeniable trend around the world whereby, for instance, the World Health Organization recently recommended dropping or alleviating many border measures, including vaccine requirements, as they’ve proven to be ineffective in fighting the propagation of the Omicron variant. That’s the World Health Organization. They’re confused when they see countries around the world like Ireland, Sweden, Norway, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Denmark, Spain and the U.K., who have either dropped almost all restrictions or fast moving in that direction. All countries, I note, with lower vaccination rates than us.
"Now while folks are hearing and seeing all of this, they’re left rightfully wondering, ‘where the hell are we heading here in Canada?"
Lightbound said the Liberal government should "provide quickly a roadmap with clear and measurable targets [to] lift all restrictions within its purview. To be clear, I do not necessarily believe that all measures should be lifted immediately. But I do believe that we must have a clear and measurable benchmark for when measures will be lifted.
"I believe that if more and more Canadians find it hard to comply with the restrictions, it’s not because they lack solidarity. It’s because increasingly Canadians don’t understand the measures. And they don’t understand them because governments no longer care to explain them. It’s a lot easier to comply when you understand, particularly when these restrictions impact your day-to-day life."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded that everyone is tired of the ongong restrictions, but he that would still follow what his public health officials say.
"Mandates are the way to avoid further restrictions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.