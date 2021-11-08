In a major upset, political newcomer Jeremy Levi - a third generation Hampsteader - convincingly defeated William Steinberg for the Mayoralty of the town of Hampstead. It was one of only two defeats of an incumbent mayor in the Montreal elections. The other was in Pointe Claire where Tim Thomas won over incumbent John Belvedere by less than 1%. Levi is a CPA, runs his own successful accounting practice and has been a regular at Hampstead council meetings for a number of years.
Levi was declared elected with 55.19 percent of the vote to nearly 44.81 percent for Steinberg, who has been Mayor since the demerger in 2006 and easily won re-election in past years.
This election was largely seen as a referendum on Steinberg's desire to redevelop the current apartments on Côte St. Luc with new 10-storey apartments. Steinberg said such buildings and their resulting tax revenue would help pay for an elaborate community centre in the town. It was also seen as a judgment on his leadership style with none of the sitting councillors supporting him for the first time in his tenure.
In a 2019 referendum for area residents, one proposed new apartment building which would have led to the eviction of the current building's tenants was defeated 593 No to 267 Yes. Levi was a leader for the No side and the protection of tenants rights.
Amongst councillors, incumbents Michael Goldwax and Jack Edery were convincingly re-elected, and incumbents Warren Budning and Leon Elfassy had been acclaimed. All voted against a resolution proposed by Steinberg calling for 10-storey buildings on CSL Road. Jason Farber, who had been endorsed by Steinberg, also won in a vacated seat.
Other candidates endorsed by Steinberg were not successful.
Seat 6 was a nailbiter, and a recount is likely. After several hours of newcomer Julie Brummer being ahead, incumbent Harvey Shaffer won by 20 votes with all 29 polls reporting, 746 to 726.
Brummer told The Suburban she is considering asking for a recount. "I will ask the president d’Elections," she told us just after the final results were posted early Monday morning. "On one box, the only one we actually monitored, we caught two ballots put on the wrong pile — two Steven Kovac votes put on the Shaffer pile. It was late and I can imagine other mistakes were made.
"Either way, I’m really honoured and grateful for the support I received. Seven hundred and twenty-nine votes for a newbie, as an independent and without alliance, is incredible. The same goes for Kovac, he did a terrific job." Kovac received 670 votes.
