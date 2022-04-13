Let the dogs on?

The Montreal SPCA and the city's Official Opposition are pressing the STM and the Plante administration to allow leashed dogs on buses and metros.
The SPCA petition that has already garnered almost 17,000 signatures explains that major cities in Canada and elsewhere have already changed their policy on animals in public transit and it’s time for Montreal to follow suit.
Currently, except for service dogs, pets must at all times remain inside a cage or other closed carrier designed for that purpose. However, leashed dogs are welcome on public transportation in many major cities, including Paris, London, Berlin, Barcelona and San Francisco. This is also the case in large Canadian cities such as Calgary and Toronto. “The current ban severely restricts access to large parks, but also to veterinary care” says SPCA director of legal affairs Sophie Gaillard, “and it disproportionately affects low-income people and those who choose not to use a car.”
The SPCA believes it’s possible to accommodate all public transit users, with and without dogs, for example, by adopting rules as in Toronto where leashed dogs are permitted during off-peak hours when there is less traffic, and in Madrid, where leashed dogs may only board the last subway car, as Montreal does with bicycles.
Stephanie Valenzuela agrees, the Darlington councillor seconding a motion by Opposition leader Aref Salem asking to make the change this year. “We know that during the pandemic many individuals and families adopted pets; from 2020 to 2021 we saw one out of four homes in Montreal have a pet,” Valenzuela told The Suburban. “We see that it's important to Montrealers. But we're leaving it to the experts and the STM to study what has been done in other cities.”
“We see inflation, the price of gasoline and car ownership have all gone up dramatically,” she says, “and taking an animal to an appointment is very expensive by taxi or Uber.” The SPCA maintains that the change could facilitate travel for certain disadvantaged or marginalized people.
The change would also help the STM build customer loyalty says Salem. “At a time when we want to encourage citizens to take public transit, it is counterproductive to have to own a car or take a cab to get around with your dog. For Montreal to become a truly pet-friendly city, this is the next step."
For their part, the Plante administration and the STM have been looking at the issue since the last election in November. “The STM has assessed the feasibility of a project to authorize dogs on a leash through an operational analysis that has now been completed” reads a STM statement. “The STM will produce a recommendation for a possible pilot project” it says, adding “the STM's Customer Service Committee and Board of Directors will study this issue in the coming weeks and make the appropriate decision.”
Proponents are aware that there are concerns over safety, cleanliness, allergies and more, says Valenzuela. “That's why we want to give the STM time to analyze how this can be done and conceive it and present it in a way that is respectful of all Montrealers.”
The SPCA is encouraging Montrealers to snap photos of themselves and their pooches in front of metro stations and bus stops and share with the hashtag #Fidodanslemetro.
