Lessons from COVID opportunity to improve services: Quebec ombudsperson

The negative effect of the COVID pandemic is an opportunity for the government to refocus its efforts on improving services, especially for the most vulnerable, says the annual report of the Quebec Ombudsperson.
The 2021-2022 Annual Report is titled "Recovering together from the setbacks of the pandemic."
Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd tabled his report in the National Assembly. The report "emphasized the ever-present impact of COVID-19 in Quebec," and said challenges to public service since March 2020 included "distance communication, technological innovation, staff shortages, and greater needs by a population grappling with the virus."
"The huge task of adapting to the fallout from COVID-19 must be an opportunity for public services to be creative and refocus on the needs of people, notably the most vulnerable ones," the report says.
The report lists what it says were, in general, "worrisome cases."
• "Services to people with mental health disorders, disabilities or special needs are sorely lacking, even though there are policies that supposedly guarantee access to these services."
• "The Direction générale de l'indemnisation des victimes d'actes criminels (DGIVAC) applies its requirements for awarding compensation restrictively, denying certain victims crucial support."
• "The CNESST told a First Nations person that the workplace harassment they felt targeted by because of their origins was nothing more than acceptable jokes. After the Québec Ombudsman investigated, the decision was changed."
• "Due to a lack of residences, some CISSSs and CIUSSSs are loath to sanction operators of residential resources for the elderly."
• "Respite places in public network resources for the informal caregivers of people with disabilities are increasingly rare because these places are often changed into regular residential places. Respite as an option plays a crucial role in enabling people to continue living at home and in preventing burnout for the people who take care of them."
• "In November 2021, the Québec Ombudsman released a special report on how residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs) managed the COVID-19 crisis during the first wave of the pandemic. The report homes in on major flaws which the care environments and the authorities often had long known about."
• "In Québec, CISSS and CIUSSS mechanisms for access to public residential resources get 21,000 applications each year. After investigating, the Québec Ombudsman published a special report describing the dysfunction within these mechanisms that cause lengthy wait times, for example."
• "During a family intervention, Direction de la protection de la jeunesse (DPJ) staff removed a newborn and took the baby to the hospital without the mother understanding why. In shock, she was told after the fact that the complaint to the DPJ was unfounded. The Québec Ombudsman insisted to the DPJ sections concerned that families must always be treated respectfully."
• "A citizen was denied a surviving spouse's pension because Retraite Québec considered that cohabitation had not been demonstrated. The couple's declarations about this subject to various public services over the years had been very clear. The Québec Ombudsman felt that the evidence was more than sufficient and Retraite Québec agreed to change its decision."
The report also points out that "since March 2020, digital technology has enabled public services, which integrated protective measures against COVID-19, to interact virtually with their client populations.
"However, the Québec Ombudsman has a word of warning—for many people, using the Web is practically impossible given their age, health, or socioeconomic condition. For these people, the digital revolution may increase the ever-widening gap between their needs and the services to which they have access."
Dowd said that, "at a time when numerous practices within government departments and agencies are evolving because of an intransigent virus and its attendant constraints, this sea change must be geared towards solutions and innovations that reassure citizens that they are being heard and that their essential needs are being taken into account.
"We’ve seen it happen. When means must be deployed immediately and everyone’s safety is threatened, energy and resources are mobilized. I am appealing to this agility to reformat and enrich the slate of services as needed."
