Forty-four percent of Quebecers support the governing CAQ and Premier François Legault in the Oct. 3 provincial election, says a new Léger poll commissioned by Le Journal de Montréal, Le Journal de Québec, TVA Nouvelles and QUB radio.
The poll also says that 18 percent of Quebecers support the Liberals led by Dominique Anglade, 15 percent support Québec Solidaire led by Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, 13 percent support the Conservative Party of Quebec led by Éric Duhaime, 10 percent support the Parti Québécois led by Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and one percent support another party.
As to who would be the best Premier of Quebec, Legault has 44 percent support, Nadeau-Dubois is at 11 percent, Anglade is at nine percent, Duhaime is at eight percent and Plamondon is at two percent.
Léger interviewed 985 adult Quebecers who have the right to vote and could express themselves in French or English. They were interviewed from July 29 to July 31.
