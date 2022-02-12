Leger poll: 32 percent of Canadians say lift all COVID restrictions

Thirty-two percent of Canadians, and 36 percent of Quebecers specifically, say it's time to lift all COVID restrictions, according to a Feb. 10 Léger poll.
Fifty-eight percent of Canadians, and 59 percent of Quebecers, disagree, and 10 percent do not know.
The current protests in Ottawa and blockades at some Canada-U.S. borders are calling for the restrictions to be lifted.
The poll surveyed 1,546 Canadians and was conducted Feb. 4 to Feb. 6.
Other results:
• Asked about the current state of the pandemic, 43 percent (45 percent in Quebec) say they agree with prudence ("We should be careful in terms of how quickly we ease safety measures, since we are not out of the woods yet"), 29 percent (31 percent in Quebec) say they are ready to move on ("I am adequately vaccinated and with Omicron being less serious, it is about time we reopen and learn to live with this thing and move on."), 14 percent (eight percent in Quebec) are anxious ("I don’t feel comfortable at all with easing safety measures right now. This COVID-19 still is scary for me."), and 14 percent (16 percent in Quebec) are angry ("I have been opposed to mandates and government measures for a while and believe governments should cease all public safety measures and give us back our freedom.")
• 46 percent of Canadians (57 percent of Quebecers) say the worst of the COVID crisis is "behind us," 21 percent (also 21 percent in Quebec) say we are in the worst period, 12 percent (also 12 percent in Quebec) say the worst is yet to come, and 20 percent (11 percent in Quebec) do not know.
• Of all respondents, 79 percent said they did not get COVID in the past two years, 19 percent did and two percent preferred not to answer.
• Of the respondents who did have COVID in the last two years, 67 percent said they were infected in the last three months and 33 percent said they were not infected during that time period.
• For those who were infected, 54 percent said their symptoms were mild, 16 percent had no symptoms, 15 percent had severe symptoms but were still able to do daily activities, 13 percent had to stay in bed and one percent were hospitalized.
• 55 percent are satisfied with how the federal government has handled COVID, and 40 percent are dissatisfied. In Quebec, 61 percent are satisfied with the provincial government's actions versus 38 percent dissatisfied.
• Regarding their mental health, 75 percent said their's was good to excellent, and 23 percent said it was bad to very bad.
Other more accurate polls are showing over 60% support removing all mandates, unfortunately the media cannot be trusted to give us the truth.
