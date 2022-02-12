Leger poll: 32 percent of Canadians say lift all COVID restrictions

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -4°C. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low --18°C. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.