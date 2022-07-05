Sheila Goldbloom, a social work educator who also made major contributions to the arts, education and health in Quebec, passed away Sunday peacefully in her home surrounded by her family at the age of 96.
Goldbloom was born in Brooklyn, attained a liberal arts degree from Mount Holyoke College and a Masters degree in Social Work from McGill, where she served on the faculty of the School of Social Work for 28 years.
Goldbloom moved to Montreal with her husband Victor, to whom she was married for 67 years until his passing in 2016. Victor Goldbloom was a D'Arcy McGee MNA, a minister for the governing Quebec Liberal Party and Official Languages Commissioner from 1991 to 1999.
Sheila Goldbloom was a leader for numerous organizations, including Red Feather, Centraide du Grand Montréal, La Fondation du Grand Montréal, the Positive Action Committee, Selwyn House School, Trafalgar School for Girls, Vanier College, the McGill Middle East Program in Civil Society and Peace Building, Friends of the McGill Library, Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, the Baron de Hirsch Institute/Jewish Family Services, Weredale House (now part of Batshaw Youth and Family Services), Meals on Wheels, l’Abri en Ville and the Queen Elizabeth Health Complex.
In 2007, Goldbloom co-chaired a provincial commission focusing on the improvement of conditions for senior citizens in Quebec. Her contributions were recognized by the Order of Canada and the Ordre National du Québec, and she received honorary doctorates from Mount Holyoke College and McGill University. The Quebec Community Groups Network’s annual Community Service Award is named in honour of herself and Victor Goldbloom.
Goldbloom is survived by her children, Susan, Michael and Jonathan; grandchildren Victoria and Lincoln Restler, Alexandra and Matthew Goldbloom; her great-grandchildren Sol and Sylvia Restler-Alex, and her sister Deanne Marein-Efron.
A funeral service is being held Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, 4100 Sherbrooke St. W.
D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum reacted to Goldbloom's passing, saying she lived a "rich and full life that touched so many lives — including mine.
"A pioneer in Social Work and a life-time advocate for equity and justice, Sheila was also a warm, thoughtful friend and community leader. My last and recent encounter, about a month ago, tells you all you need to know about Sheila: she called me to pass on her love and solidarity to Seniors’ Minister Marguerite Blais, who was (…sorry, justifiably) receiving heat for her performance during the pandemic. The two of them had chaired a major task force on seniors together. I did so, and Sheila, despite substantial health and memory loss challenges, warmly thanked me for it. May her memory forever be a blessing."
