Premier François Legault was criticized from many quarters last week for a tweet in which he wrote that Catholicism has “engendered in us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale.”
Legault was reacting to a Journal de Montréal opinion column, published on Easter Monday and written by Mathieu Bock-Côté praising Quebec’s Catholic background, notwithstanding many rejecting the period almost 65 years ago when the Catholic Church played a dominant role in Quebec society. The Premier’s tweet was a quote from the column.
The Premier followed up his tweet by writing “we must distinguish between secularism and our heritage.”
Legault was accused of hypocrisy, in light of Bill 21, which stresses Quebec’s secularism in banning people in positions of authority under provincial jurisdiction and teachers from wearing religious clothing or symbols while on the job.
One of those criticizing Legault was St. Laurent Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy.
“Mr. Premier, we all do a tweet that we regret,” she tweeted. “Not many people will mind if you remove this one. You have a duty of reserve and neutrality as Premier of all Quebecers in our secular state.”
D’Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass retweeted Rizqy’s tweet.
“Secularism is important, except once on Twitter,” comedian Sugar Sammy quipped in his own tweet.
“But, I am not Catholic,” tweeted Jacques-Cartier MNA Gregory Kelley.
Former Liberal minister Christine St-Pierre tweeted, “Ask yourself, Mr. Legault, about female/male equality within Catholicism! It seems to me that there is food for thought.”
Former Liberal Health minister Gaétan Barrette tweeted, “thus, secularism, according to [Legault], is simply not intended to be part of our Quebec heritage and certainly is not part of it today!” Barrette added a “hmmm” emoji.
Nelligan Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji commented that Legault’s tweet lacked judgment, as he is supposed to be a “Premier who supposedly advocates the secularism of the state.”
Martin Plante, from Legault’s office, tweeted in defence of Legault, writing “secularism in no way implies an obligation to deny our heritage, nor a duty to erase our religious heritage. We can be proud of it, while defending the secularism of the state.”
