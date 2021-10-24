Legault wrong on definition of 'historic English community': Brownstein

Côte St. Luc Mayoral incumbent Mitchell Brownstein is objecting to Premier François Legault's definition of Quebec's "historic English community."
The Premier, in his inaugural speech for the new session of the National Assembly, said the "historic English community" is “an integral part of Quebec.
"As a historic community you have your own institutions — schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, the media. Canada’s francophone minorities dream of mastering so many institutions.”
The Premier also said the community is the best served minority in Canada.
Legault told the media his definition of the "historic English community" is guided by the language law Bill 101, those who learned English or went to English schools in Canada. Groups like the Quebec Community Groups Network say this discounts English-speakers from other countries who cannot attend English schools under Bill 101.
Brownstein said in a statement that Legault’s definition "as to who is English in the province, does not respect reality." He also agreed that many in the province, including CSL, would not be part of Legault's definition of the "historic community."
"In CSL, there are many residents whose mother tongue is not French or English, but who migrated to the English community many years ago because of circumstances," he said. “Are they not to be considered as English speakers, even if they do not have the right to send their children to English schools in Quebec?
“Mr. Legault, in using an ill-conceived definition based on education in Canada, is only creating controversy to distract from the fact that some nationalists claim that French is on the decline when statistics prove otherwise.”
Brownstein added that if Legault wants to improve the use of French in Quebec, "it is not through measures to suppress English that this objective can be achieved."
