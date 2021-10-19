Premier François Legault announced in his inaugural speech for the new National Assembly session Tuesday that the health system will be “vastly decentralized” to the regions and sub-regions of the province.
“In the public as in the private sector, it has been shown that management works better when it’s decentralized,” he said. Those who best understand this “are the people on the ground.”
Legault also said the government will provide the public health system with its own bank of employee candidates, so that it never has to depend on private agencies.
The Premier said the health system must also be reformed. “We end up with exhausted employees leaving the network. It is a vicious cycle that must be broken. We’re going to need everyone to agree to change the way things are done. Everyone wants mandatory overtime to be reduced to a minimum.”
Legault also said he expects that COVID health emergency measures will be lifted after children five to 11 years old are fully vaccinated, expected to take place early in 2022.
Media reports prior to Tuesday’s speech indicated that Legault’s speech would include a focus on a post-COVID era in Quebec, and he did say Quebec should generally look to the future and that “the worst” of COVID is behind us.
But he did warn that, right now, “the battle against the virus is not over. We must continue to exercise caution and vigilance. We are never safe from surprises with the pandemic, but if all goes well, this vaccination [of children aged five to 11] should be completed in early 2022.”
But he added that, right now, “thanks to vaccination, we have succeeded in freeing Quebecers from a large part of the health restrictions,” via vaccine passports.
Earlier, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade had asked, “Are there going to be changes to tackle the labour shortage, recognize the problem and come up with concrete solutions? Is there going to be a real recognition of the climate issue and its impact?”
Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois also focused on the issue of climate change.
“The economy and pride are all well and good, but that won’t mean anything if the planet dies,” he said. “Prosperity is important, but it’s going to be impossible on a dead planet. “
