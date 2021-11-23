Premier François Legault has unveiled the plan to vaccinate children in Quebec aged five to 11, now that the Pfizer vaccine in smaller doses has been approved by Health Canada.
Parents are now able to start making vaccination appointments on the Clic Santé website. Inoculations at vaccination centres will begin this week, and at schools starting next week.
The Premier wants at least 80 percent of children to get a first vaccine dose by Christmas, and a second dose eight weeks later, so that restrictions could be lifted early next year. But children between five and 11 will not require a vaccination passport to access various public places.
"Scientists have made sure that the vaccine is very safe for children, and they'll receive a pediatric dose especially made for them," Legault explained. "I know some parents will worry, and it's normal to ask question [regarding] our children. You will find many answers on our website, quebec.ca." More specifically, www.quebec.ca/en/health/health-issues/a-z/2019-coronavirus/progress-of-the-covid-19-vaccination/vaccination-children.
The Premier said it is useful to vaccinate children for three reasons.
"First, even though kids are less likely to get sick, we've seen some of them have severe symptoms and even long-term effects [from COVID]. Second, vaccinations will help us keep our schools open. And third, children will be able to hug their grandparents safely. It's important to say no children will be vaccinated in our schools without the consent of parents."
Legault also acknowledged the very high COVID numbers in parts of Europe and higher numbers in the United States, but he touted Quebec's high vaccination rate.
"We can be confident if we continue to follow public health rules," he added, thanking Quebecers. "The situation in Quebec is good, if we compare ourselves to other countries."
Quebec reported 699 new COVID cases Tuesday.
