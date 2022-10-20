Legault unveils new cabinet

Newly elected Premier François Legault revealed the members of his new cabinet Thurday afternoon, including 16 men and 14 women and the first Indigenous minister.
• Former radio host and PQ MNA Bernard Drainville, one of Legault's star candidates, becomes Education Minister and Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
• Benoit Charette continues as Environment Minister and Minister responsible for fighting racism, and is now also Minister responsible for the Laurentians.
• Christian Dubé, well known to Quebecers for his appearances at press conferences related to COVID, continues as Health Minister.
• Eric Girard continues as Finance Minister and is also Minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.
• Pierre Fitzgibbon has an expanded role in the Legault government, and is now Minister of economy, innovation and energy, and Minister responsible for regional economic development and minister responsible for Montreal.
• Geneviève Guilbault, who was Public Security Minister, is now Transport Minister and remains Deputy Premier and minister responsible for the National Capitol region.
• Newly elected Pascale Déry, a Côte St. Luc resident and former journalist who was elected in Repentigny and who sought to be the federal Conservative candidate in Mount Royal in 2015, becomes the Minister of Higher Education. The ministry was highlighted regarding the CAQ's broken promise to fund the expansion of Dawson College.
• Simon Jolin-Barrette, best known as Language Minister and for spearheading the new language law Bill 96, is the Justice Minister.
• Jean-François Roberge, formerly the Education Minister, is now Minister of the French Language, and Minister for relations with Canada and secularism.
• Christopher Skeete, who was parliamentary secretary to Legault for relations with the anglophone community, is now Minister responsible for the fight against racism.
• Newly elected Christine Fréchette is Minister of immigration, francisation and integration.
• Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Quebec's first indigenous cabinet member, is Employment Minister.
• Ian Lafrenière remains Minister responsible for Indigenous Affairs.
• François Bonnardel, who was Transport Minister, is now Public Security Minister.
• Sonia LeBel remains Treasury Board president.
• Newly elected Sonia Bélanger, who was a senior member of the Montreal regional health board, is Minister Responsible for Health and Seniors.
• Jean Boulet remains Labour Minister, but is no longer the minister of immigration, francization and integration and the minister responsible for the Mauricie region. Boulet lost his immigration portfolio after claiming 80 percent of immigrants go to Montreal and do not work. He apologized.
• Newly elected France-Élaine Duranceau is Minister responsible for housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.