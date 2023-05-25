Legault to require all non-refugee immigrants to know French

Quebec will be requiring non-refugee immigrants to know French, Premier François Legault announced at a press conference Thursday.
The only exceptions will include those immigrants who have "extraordinary talents" and "rare and unique expertise" that could contribute to Quebec's economic prosperity.
"As Premier of Quebec, my first responsibility is to defend our language and our identity," Legault said. "As we have seen for several years, French is in decline in Quebec. Since 2018, our government has acted to protect our language, more than other successive governments since the adoption of Bill 101 under the Lévesque government. But if we want to reverse the trend, we must go further. By 2026, our goal is to have almost entirely Francophone economic immigration. We all have a duty, as Quebecers, to speak French, to transmit our culture on a daily basis, and to be proud of it."
Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette said that "never before has a government made it mandatory to know French in order to apply for economic immigration to Quebec."
The announced regulatory amendments will require that "a knowledge of French will henceforth be required in all economic immigration programs in Quebec. These measures are intended to encourage the arrival of people who can fully integrate into the Quebec nation and participate in community life in French.
"The regulatory amendments will also make it possible to improve the operation of the various economic immigration programs in order, in particular, to ensure a better response to labour needs in a host of key sectors of the economy and regions," a Quebec government statement adds.
The requirements include:
• "A minimum knowledge of oral French will now be required for adults wishing to be selected in all economic immigration programs. The government is thus ensuring that people who settle in Quebec will be able to communicate in French, both at work and in other aspects of daily life."
• "A new permanent immigration program for skilled workers, the Skilled Worker Selection Program, will be implemented to better take into account the diverse needs of Quebec. This new program offers four components to make it easier to select all types of workers in sectors that need a workforce. For three of these sectors, knowledge of French will be required of principal applicants and their accompanying spouses. It will thus allow a better alignment with the labour needs of Quebec and its regions and a better integration of immigrants into community life."
• "The programs for investors, entrepreneurs and self-employed workers will also be revised in order, in particular, to require knowledge of oral French for principal applicants. The proportion of people selected in these programs who master French is currently very low. This requirement will promote better integration of immigrants into the business community. They will thus be able to better contribute to the economic development of Quebec and participate in Quebec society."
• "Changes will also be made in the category of family reunification in order to make it compulsory for the guarantor to submit a reception and integration plan in which he will undertake in particular to support the learning of French for the person [between 18 and 55 years old being hosted]."
After June 7, "the date of the pre-publication of the draft regulatory changes in the Gazette officielle du Québec," the public will have 45 days to submit comments. A consultation will be then be held at dates to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.