Premier François Legault has announced that his government would appeal a recent judgment by Justice Sylvain Lussier striking down parts of Bill 40, which aims to transform school boards into service centres.
The French boards have become service centres without elected commissioners, but the English boards have remained as is. As a recent Suburban editorial urging the government not to appeal Bill 40 pointed out, "the [Lussier] judgment struck down those provisions that would have eliminated community controlled and elected boards in favour of what the Bill calls 'service centres' under the direction of the Ministry of Education to the degree that the Minister could name the directors-general who would report directly to him."
Legault told reporters while in Jonquiére Friday that "we will explain to you very soon why we need to appeal.
"I think even on the English side, not many people vote, so the percentage of participation is very low," the Premier added. "It's important that you make sure the best practices are put in place everywhere — the French and English sides."
In a news release, the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) expressed extreme disappointment at the CAQ government's decision to appeal.
The QESBA statement said the "decision rendered on Aug. 2 was well-reasoned and thorough. In it, Justice Lussier affirmed in no uncertain terms the fundamental importance of minority language rights and found that much of Bill 40 infringes on the English speaking community’s constitutional rights to manage and control its education institutions."
QESBA President Dan Lamoureux said that the judgment was a strong one "for our community and we are very disappointed that this government has decided to pursue an appeal of the entire judgment.
"This decision means that the onus continues to be on us to defend our Charter rights. Although this is a heavy burden, we are prepared to continue the fight to ensure that our rights are maintained for our community and the students we serve."
The QESBA represents 100,000 students in more than 300 elementary, high schools, and adult and vocational centres across Quebec.
