Premier François Legault told reporters Thursday that it is "dangerous" for Quebec nationalists to support the Liberals, NDP and the Green Party in the Sept. 20 federal election, and that only Erin O'Toole's Conservatives would respect Quebec's autonomy.
"It will be easier for Quebec to negotiate new powers with Mr. O'Toole than with Mr. Trudeau," Legault was quoted by the media as saying. "Except for Mr. O'Toole, the leaders of the federal parties are to be lumped together, always quick to centralize, to appropriate powers that are clearly provincial jurisdictions. The Quebec nation wants more autonomy, not less."
Media reports say this amounts to "tacit support" by Legault for the Conservatives.
More specifically, the Premier praised O'Toole's promise to unconditionally increase health transfers to provinces, his commitment not to challenge Quebec's religious symbol law Bill 21 and his promise to provide 40 percent of the funding for a $10 billion Quebec-Lévis tunnel.
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade blasted Legault's comments.
"By hoping for the election of a Conservative government, Francois Legault agrees to tear up the $6 billion agreement and abandon parents, children and the entire network of childcare services in Quebec," she wrote on Twitter. "We will stand up to defend the interests of families!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.