Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet may keep a cabinet seat if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected even after his controversial comments on immigrants. Boulet sparked controversy earlier this week during a debate in his riding of Trois-Rivieres, saying “80% of immigrants go to Montreal, do not work, do not speak French or do not adhere to the values of Quebec society.”
While Premier Legault has publicly denounced Boulet’s comments saying, “It's unacceptable … it's not true what he said and he understands that it's not true," Legault still had high praise for Boulet, who also serves as the province’s labour minister. Legault said, "Like I said, he won't be able to be minister of immigration, but still, the guy is a bright guy and he did a good job for the last four years."
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade has stated that Boulet “should lose his position as of today”. Furthermore, Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime said that Boulet disqualified himself with his actions. “He still apologized. I'm not accusing him of being a racist, but I think his comments are so inappropriate that it disqualifies him. What I do not understand is that Mr. Legault says he is disqualified and, in the same sentence, he wants the world to vote for him on October 3."
