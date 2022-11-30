Premier François Legault laid out his re-elected majority government's goals for the next four years during his inaugural speech Wednesday in the National Assembly.
"To continue means to pursue the changes that are necessary," he said. "It means obtaining concrete results for Quebecers. If I had to choose a word to describe what I expect from the mandate that is beginning, it is precisely the word 'results. As the great Winston Churchill said, “success is not final, and failure is not fatal. What matters is the courage to continue."
Legault also asked "what is more important for the Quebec nation than the vitality of our common language," French.
"What will remain of us if we lose this fundamental link that unites us, that binds us to past generations and to future generations?"
The Premier also said his government wants to proceed further regarding truth and reconciliation with First Nations communities.
"In recent months, we have concluded five new agreements. We're happy about that. We want more partnerships and opportunities to get to know each other."
Legault called education the "priority of priorities.
"First, because we want our children to have all the means to reach their full potential. And also because education remains the greatest lever for personal and collective development."
The Premier added that Quebec needs "more nurses, more teachers, more educators, more engineers, and more computer scientists.
"I invite young people or workers who want to requalify [at university] to register. We offer bursaries of $1,500 per semester at college and $2,500 at university. Take advantage of this!"
He also said Hydro-Quebec will have to increase its terawatt-hours by 100 from the current 200 to "electrify Quebec's economy" and that the province has to rely on "energy efficiency,"but wind and solar are not sufficient sources.
Legault also touted his anti-inflation measures, such as the $400 to $600 cheques being sent out to Quebecers in the coming days, as well as "more support for low-income seniors aged 70 and over, capping of the increase in government tariffs at three percent and a lower income tax for Quebecers.
"We also have several tax measures to encourage older workers to stay at work or to return to it. We are going to add an important measure by making the contribution to the Quebec Pension Plan optional for workers aged 65 and older."
The Premier said Quebec must be a leader in energy transition efforts regarding climate change.
"The ambition of all of Quebec must be to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This is a gigantic, but exciting ecological, economic, technological, social and political project! We have to put things in perspective. In Quebec, we emit less than nine tonnes of CO2 per individual, while in the United States it is 18. And in Canada not counting Quebec, it is 20 tonnes. We are already top of the class in North America. We intend to stay that way."
Legault also reiterated his government's goal to reform the health network, current overburdened — especially in emergency rooms.
"We want to improve the health network, so that it is more human and more efficient. We stated in the first term that we would implement a health plan. We gave ourselves five years to achieve it. The next four years will allow us to go all the way. To finally succeed in transforming the health network, we need everyone.Everyone needs to get into solution mode, with a positive and constructive attitude."
Another priority is services for seniors.
"We have to stop pitting seniors' homes or CHSLDs against home care. You need both."
Regarding public security, Legault said Quebec must "tackle armed violence, particularly in Montreal. And we must continue to fight against violence against women and the sexual exploitation of minors.
"We want a safe Quebec."
Legault also bemoaned statistics saying the amount of people speaking French at home has declined, including falling below 50 percent in Montreal in 2021.
"It is imperative to halt this decline and reverse the trend. It is my duty! We are now setting the goal that nearly 100 percent of economic immigration selection certificates be granted to people who are fluent in French. We must take into account our integration capacities for French. The government intends that as many economic immigrants as possible graduate from a French-language school. The government will continue to support culture wholeheartedly. We must do more to expose and make young people appreciate French culture. We must encourage them to attend our theatres and to visit digital platforms, TV and radio in French."
Legault concluded by saying Quebec's cohesion "stems from the feeling of belonging we have to the Quebec nation.
"This is what unites us. This is what drives us to be united. This national cohesion is very precious. We have to cultivate it. Long live the Quebec nation!"
