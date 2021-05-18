Legault reveals reopening plan, curfew ends May 28

Quebec is ending the curfew in Montreal and other red zones starting May 28, and by the end of August, if 75 percent of Quebecers 12 and over get two vaccination doses, they will be able to go most everywhere without masks, Premer François Legault announced Tuesday afternoon.
Restaurant terrasses will also reopen May 28.
"All generations are fulfilling their duty to get vaccinated," Legault said. "Thanks to your efforts, we can now announce this reopening plan."
The Premier said the province has revised its goal of 75 percent of adults vaccinated from June 24 to June 15, because of the response to the campaign.
As well, the goal is for most Quebec regions to switch from red to orange zones by May 31, meaning restaurants can open for indoor dining; then yellow by June 14, and green on June 28. By the latter date, 10 people from three residences will be able to meet.
Legault also announced that on May 28, gatherings of eight will be allowed in private yards, travel between regions will be allowed and "theatres and stadiums, indoor and outdoors, will be allowed to welcome 250 people per section for a maximum of 2,500 people."
Starting June 11, "bar terrasses will also reopen, and starting June 25, people who have received two doses of vaccine will be able to see each other in homes without masks and distancing. Summer camps will reopen and festivals will be authorized for up to 2,500 people without sections. By the end of August, if we reach our goal of 75 percent of the population over 12 with two doses, masks won't be mandatory in most public places. CEGEPs and universities will open in person.
"Please continue to follow the rules and get vaccinated with the first and second doses."
