Premier François Legault announced Thursday the reinstatement of a province-wide curfew, beginning tomorrow, Friday Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., because of quickly rising daily COVID numbers. The fine for violators will be at least $1,000.
Schools, CEGEPs and universities will also be closed until Jan. 17, but regular daycares and CPEs will remain open.
"Right now, we are in a storm, and the storm is at its peak," Legault said. "I know we're tired, but it's our responsibility to protect ourselves."
The Premier said more than 16,000 cases will be announced tomorrow, up from more than 14,000 cases today. He added that health experts are afraid that all those needing treatment will not be able to get it if strong measures are not taken.
The Premier also announced that non-essential businesses will be closed for the next three Sundays. Beginning 5 p.m. tomorrow, restaurant dining rooms will be closed. Delivery and take-out will be allowed. Places of worship will be closed except for funerals, limited to 25 people. Private gatherings in homes from different family bubbles will be prohibited except for caregivers and people living alone.
"All indoor sports will have to stop," Legault said. "Teleworking remains mandatory."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.