Premier Francois Legault announced the reimposition of strict anti-COVID measures at a 6 p.m. Thursday press conference. "I do not have good news," he said. "There is an explosion in the number of cases, and our experts believe the number and hospitalizations will increase in the coming weeks. We still have a battle to fight. But it's not enough to get vaccinated, we have to reduce contacts."
The announcement comes on a day when COVID cases were at 2,736, and fears are increasing about the speed of the spread of the Omicron variant. Legault suggested tomorrow’s number may be a thousand more than today. He announced that only 10 people can gather in homes as of Dec. 23, those 65 and over can make an appointment for a booster shot as of Monday, 60 and older as of Dec. 27 and all age groups in January, but must have at least a three month period from their second shot. As of Dec. 20, businesses, restaurants, bars and religious institutions can only operate at 50 percent capacity, the latter with no more than 250 people. A vaccination passport will be needed for religious institutions. As well, office parties, and dancing and karaoke in bars are forbidden.
Elementary schools will open after the holidays, but high schools will operate remotely until Jan. 10. Masks will be mandatory. As for sports, tournaments and competitions will be forbidden.
Before Legault's announcement, news broke that that the Canadiens would be playing the Philadelphia Flyers to an empty Bell Centre, a decision made at the request of Montreal public health officials.
