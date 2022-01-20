Quebec has reached a peak of hospitalizations at 3,411 Jan. 20, but the province is not yet ready to loosen the current restrictions, such as closed restaurants and no access to religious institutions, Premier François Legault told a press conference Thursday.
"Plan B, to reduce services [in the health network], will not be necessary if we stay at the current level of hospitalizations," he said. "It was responsible to have a Plan B, but I want to be very clear, this Plan B has never been applied largely thanks to the support of Quebecers. We managed to stop the growth of hospitalizations, so thank you."
On the same day, Ontario announced it is loosening restrictions, including opening dining rooms and movie theatres to 50 percent capacity, as of Jan. 31. Legault said he has received a great deal of pressure to also loosen restrictions, and he is fed up himself, but "lives are at stake. We are still at 3,400 COVID hospitalizations, and we don't know how long it will take before it goes down — the situation will continue to be difficult for the next few weeks," he added. "My duty is to be responsible and protect the lives of Quebecers, so let's be careful, let's be patient and think of the staff in our hospitals. We will eventually get out of this together."
Legault also urged vaccinations, and asked those with appointments for boosters to advance them should there be available spots. The Premier also said a program will be launched to convince those who have not yet received their first dose.
Legault commented on the Castonguay report which criticized the government for being unprepared for what would happen in CHSLDs in the first wave of COVID. The Premier said the report concluded that the public long-term care homes have been neglected for years, and that he shares some of the blame for what took place.
"We need workers and a plan to overhaul the health care network to make it more effective and efficient."
