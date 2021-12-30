Quebec Premier François Legault will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 30, to provide a COVID update.
The province reported at 11 a.m today that there were 14,188 new COVID cases, of whom 11,262 received two vaccination doses and 2,324 are unvaccinated. There are also nine new deaths and an increase of 135 hospitalizations, with 229 being admitted and 94 being discharged. Of the 229 admitted, 122 are doubly vaccinated and 102 are unvaccinated. Nine hundred and thirty nine people are currently hospitalized.
La Presse is reporting that Legault may announce a new curfew of at least three weeks. They are also reporting that the government is considering closing restaurants because of COVID outbreaks amongst restaurant staff. However, non-essential stores may remain open.
