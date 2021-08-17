Vaccinations will be mandatory for Quebec's health care workers who are in contact with patients in light of the fourth wave of COVID, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday afternoon.
"90 percent of health care workers are vaccinated, but for the 10 percent who remain, there is a risk," Legault said. "Even if they wear protective equipment, they could transmit the virus to vulnerable patients."
The Premier said banning such unvaccinated workers from working, and how to do so, will be discussed.
"We will give ourselves a certain delay, Sept. 1 for the first dose, Oct. 1 for the second dose. But we cannot afford to keep some staff in contact with patients if they are not vaccinated. The recommendations from Public Health are very clear, they won't be able to work. Will they be paid or partially paid? These are things we have to discuss."
The Premier also announced that while it is not the intention of the government to make vaccines mandatory for other workers under provincial jurisdictions for the time being, he will convene a parliamentary committee on the issue of mandatory vaccines for such employees who are in contact with the public.
"It's a difficult decision, telling people they have to get vaccinated, it impacts labour laws," the Premier said. "I spoke with the opposition parties. As of next week, we want to hear from different groups, a consultation, a debate on mandatory vaccinations for teachers and other provincial employees who are in contact with citizens."
Legault also announced that there will soon be updated recommendations for the wearing of masks in schools, region by region. But for CEGEPs and universities, masks will have to be worn in classes as well as common areas. The current situation for elementary schools is no masks in classes, but they must be worn in common areas. For high schools, "Public Health will look at the situation region by region."
In general, Legault warned that with the Delta variant and the situation around the world, Quebecers should expect an increase in cases and hospitalizations, especially as school begins. He again pressed Quebecers who have not yet been vaccinated, or who have not yet received a second dose, to do so, whether by appointment or at a walk-in clinic. At this point, 85 percent of Quebecers 12 years old and over have received at least a first dose.
"We need a vaccination blitz in the next two weeks...vaccinations reduces risk of COVID, and of having serious consequences leading to hospitalization," Legault said. "We must be more prudent than ever. If people are worried about side effects, it's much riskier to get COVID. Do it for yourself, your loved ones and people you meet daily and to spare the health care network."
