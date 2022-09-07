Legault intervenes to take down English version of CAQ platform from website

Premier François Legault personally intervened to have most of the English version of his CAQ party's website removed, and apologized for the content's brief inclusion, he told reporters Wednesday.
Now, while the site appears to link to an English section regarding the CAQ's record in the past four years, the page in question is in French. The same applies to "our candidates," how to become a member of the party, how to become a volunteer and a schedule of the party's activities.
Legault added that the whole site should be only in French. There is English content from January, related to news about the COVID pandemic.
The Premier had previously said the site would not be updated in English since it had last been in January, saying it would be too expensive.
