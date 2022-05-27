Legault in landslide position: Léger poll

A new Léger-Journal de Montréal–TVA–QUB poll says Premier François Legault and the CAQ are in landslide territory for this October's election, while the Liberals have improved slightly amongst non-francophones and the Conservatives are still a formidable factor.
The poll attributes the CAQ's commanding lead to the $500 given to taxpayers and the May 14 end of the mask mandate.
Overall, the poll has the CAQ at 46 percent, the Quebec Liberals at 18 percent, the Conservative Party of Quebec at 14 percent, Québec Solidaire at 13 percent and the Parti Québécois at eight percent.
Compared to the last poll in April, Legault gained three points amongst francophones and lost one point amongst non-francophones. Anglade gained one point in general and two amongst non-francophones. In March, she had lost 13 percent amongst non-francophones.
Amongst francophones, the CAQ has 53 percent, QS 14 percent, the Conservatives 12 percent, the PQ 10 percent and the Liberals nine percent.
Amongst non-francophones, the Liberals are at 48 percent, the Conservatives are at 19 percent, the CAQ at 18 percent, QS at eight percent and the PQ at one percent.
As to who would be the best Premier, Legault is at 46 percent, Eric Duhaime of the Conservatives is at 11 percent, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of QS is at 10 percent. Dominique Anglade of the Liberals is at nine percent and Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon of the PQ is at two percent.
The poll says one of the few negatives for Legault and the CAQ is in the Quebec City region, where the Conservatives are at 25 percent.
“The strength of the Conservatives in Quebec is really significant,” Jean-Marc Léger told Le Journal de Montréal, adding the caveat that many of its supporters are not trusting of government and may not vote.
